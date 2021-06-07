Despite the worries of specialists, US officials have approved a novel Alzheimer’s treatment.

Despite concerns from independent advisers that the much-debated medication has not been shown to help slow the brain-destroying disease, US government health officials approved the first new medicine for Alzheimer’s disease in nearly 20 years.

The medicine produced by Biogen for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

It’s the only medicine that US regulators say has a good chance of treating the underlying ailment rather than just treating symptoms like anxiety and insomnia.

The decision, which has the potential to affect millions of people and their families, is bound to cause controversy.