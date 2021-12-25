Despite the victim’s gang problems, the background to the Christmas murder was not “crystal cut.”

Jamie Starkey was killed in a shooting in December 2012.

Justice for him has yet to be served nine years later – and nine Christmases later. However, detectives feel it is still possible, and that the fluid allegiances of the criminal world may mean that someone who has not previously come forward with information may now be willing to do so.

This series of stories explains what happened that night, how it affected those who knew him, and the most recent developments in the investigation, which detectives believe they may still solve with your help.

***When word of Jamie Starkey’s murder circulated, many people felt they could figure out what happened.

The 21-year-old, who was shot while retrieving Christmas gifts from his car in December 2012 for loved ones, had already completed his sentence.