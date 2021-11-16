Despite the surge and criticism of migrant treatment, Mayorkas gives himself a “A for Effort” on the border.

Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of Homeland Security, spoke before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, answering concerns regarding the state of America’s national security, notably the situation at the southern border.

During the grilling, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina questioned the secretary a series of questions about the Biden administration’s border policy. Graham requested Mayorkas to assess himself as one of the questions.

Mayorkas admitted, “I’m a tough grader on myself.” “And I award myself a ‘A’ for effort, commitment to the mission, and employee support.” Despite the fact that the number of reported encounters at the southern border has been declining every month since August, over 164,000 migrants were encountered in October, greatly above any monthly total reported from October 2019 to January 2021.

In addition to this issue, which has been a point of contention for Republicans, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) department is under fire for its handling of migrants.

Human Rights Watch called for reform last month after receiving files from CBP agents alleging physical, sexual, and verbal abuse of migrants through a Freedom of Information Act request.

After alarming photographs surfaced in late September, CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating whether its horse patrol units used whips against Haitian migrants.

Senator Mike Lee of Utah, a Republican, went against Mayorkas for the probe into the horse patrol units. Lee observed that the agents looked to be using split reins to guide their horses rather than flogging the migrants.

“On this topic of worker relations, on what you give yourself a ‘A’ for effort, what about the situation with your border patrol agents recently being accused by some persons in the media of whipping illegal immigrants?” he wondered why Mayorkas did not defend those agents.

Mayorkas reacted as follows: “I am completely committed to our department’s men and women, and I will not make any assumptions based on facts. What I meant was that the facts would be determined by the independent investigation, and the facts will determine the decision.” Drawing attention to the ongoing increase in the backdrop of President Joe Biden’s looming deadline of November 22 for DHS officers to obtain. This is a condensed version of the information.