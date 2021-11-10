Despite the stances of its personalities, Fox News is requiring strict COVID rules at the Patriot Awards.

Attendees to Fox News’ digital streaming channel Fox Nation’s 2021 Patriot Awards will be required to show confirmation of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result.

The third annual awards event, billed as a celebration of “American patriotism,” will take place next week in Hollywood, Florida. “The evening will spotlight and reward America’s finest patriots, including military veterans, first responders, and other inspirational everyday heroes,” according to a Fox News announcement acquired by The Washington Newsday. Despite the fact that many of the on-air personalities scheduled to appear at the event have spoken out strongly against vaccine mandates, guidelines posted on the Patriot Awards website indicate that those wishing to attend will be required to submit to a COVID-19 vaccination or testing mandate in order to be admitted.

According to the website, “in order to attend this event, attendees must display either a COVID vaccine card OR a negative COVID test 72 hours before to the event.” “All visitors will be required to pass through an obligatory checkpoint prior to accessing the venue doors.” Media Matters for America, a progressive media watchdog group that has frequently highlighted problematic COVID-19 coverage on Fox News, was the first to report on the award show’s vaccine policy.

The hosts of Fox News As “special guests,” Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Steve Doocy, Jeanine Pirro, Brian Kilmeade, and Dan Bongino are expected to attend. The majority of individuals slated to speak have spoken out against COVID-19 vaccine regulations, claiming that the health limitations infringe on human liberty.

Last month, Carlson, the network’s most popular presenter and a vocal opponent of mandatory vaccination, called airline vaccine requirements “reckless, foolish practices” that are “in fact a power grab, not public health.”

During the same month, Carlson called President Joe Biden’s statement that “Fox News requires vaccination for all their employees” “a lie,” but later admitted that he was not “qualified to speak for the company on this” when asked about a The Washington Newsday report that detailed the network’s policy.

According to, over 90% of Fox Corporation employees are vaccinated, however the news network does not mandate employees to get the vaccine.