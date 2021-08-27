Despite the SCOTUS ruling, Gavin Newsom vows to keep the eviction moratorium in place in California.

Following the US Supreme Court’s decision to terminate protections across the country, California Governor Gavin Newsom has pledged to keep an eviction moratorium in place in the state that was put in place earlier during the COVID outbreak.

The US Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the Biden administration’s federal eviction moratorium from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which was set to expire on October 3.

The moratorium was issued on August 3, just days after the last ban expired and Congress failed to act to replace it, with the CDC claiming that it was necessary to battle the rise in COVID cases across the United States due to the spread of the highly dangerous Delta form.

The Supreme Court halted the restriction early in a 6-3 decision on Thursday, ruling that the CDC lacked legal jurisdiction to stop evictions and that a federal moratorium must be “specifically authorized” by Congress to last until the intended end date.

“In reliance on a decades-old statute that permits it to implement measures like fumigation and insect eradication, the CDC has imposed a nationwide freeze on evictions,” the judgement states. “It is difficult to imagine that this act gives the CDC the broad jurisdiction that it claims.”

The CDC had the authority to “design measures that, in the agency’s judgment, are essential to contain disease outbreaks,” according to Justice Stephen Breyer, who dissented from the decision alongside other liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, and added: “The public interest is not favored by the spread of disease or a court’s second-guessing of the CDC’s judgment.”

Following the decision’s announcement on Thursday, Newsom’s office stated that the state’s eviction moratorium will stay in effect, stating that “California tenants will NOT be harmed by this news, the state’s eviction moratorium remains in effect.”

“Under California’s largest renter aid program, we’re focused on ensuring tenants and small landlords get the rent relief they need.”

