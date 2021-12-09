Despite the rift with Prince Harry and the charity scandal, Prince Charles receives a poll boost.

At a time when his charity is in turmoil and he is facing criticism from his second son, Prince Harry, Prince Charles has gotten a polling boost.

For the first time in almost 18 months, the Prince of Wales is in positive territory on a vital measure of support—whether or not he will make a good king.

The information comes following Queen Elizabeth II’s health scare in October and November, which raised concerns about the power transition from mother to son.

According to YouGov polling, 34% of people think he’d make a good king, compared to 33% who don’t.

Prior to the premiere of Season Four of The Crown, which portrayed his tumultuous marriage to Princess Diana, he had net positive numbers against that measure in June 2020.

In a survey done on November 15, but published this month, 60 percent of respondents had a favourable impression of Charles, while only 33 percent had a negative opinion of him.

Since August, Prince Harry’s popularity has risen from 34% to 39%, while his negative perception has dropped from 59 percent to 54 percent.

Meghan’s polling numbers are still dismal, with 65 percent of people having a negative opinion of her and 27 percent having a favourable opinion, giving her a net approval rating of -38, which is only one point higher than August.

It’s good news for Charles at a time when he’s fighting on numerous fronts, including a journalistic investigation into his charity, The Prince’s Foundation, by the Scottish charities regulator.

Michael Fawcett, the company’s CEO, resigned after an internal investigation discovered he had “coordinated” with “fixers” over honors nominations.

Fawcett had previously written a letter to a Saudi millionaire offering assistance in obtaining a knighthood in exchange for charitable donations, which was revealed in the Mail on Sunday.

During Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview, Prince Charles came under fire after the Duke of Sussex accused his father of refusing to accept his calls during the royal exit discussions.

“My family literally cut me off financially,” Harry remarked, referring to the funding cutoff by Prince Charles in the summer of 2020.

The prince went on to say that he was suffering from “genetic pain” as a result of Prince Charles passing on the misery of his youth to his children. This is a condensed version of the information.