Despite the reopening, two-thirds of Americans say they are experiencing the “Joy of Missing Out.”

In comparison to 2020, Americans are spending significantly more money and conserving much less this summer, but two-thirds of adults in the United States say they enjoy not feeling forced to attend or put money into social activities.

66 percent of Americans believe they are currently experiencing the “joy of missing out,” or JOMO, on such events as most of the country continues to relax back into pre-pandemic dining, teaching, and traveling routines. A new MassMutual poll polled 1,000 Americans and 250 office workers in the United States about their personal finance habits in July 2021 as compared to a year ago, as well as their views about going back to pre-COVID-19 routines. While 51% of Americans experience a constant “fear of missing out,” or FOMO, a sizable majority of those polled indicate they welcome the time away from others to pursue their own particular hobbies and activities.

Two-thirds of Americans indicated their present “joy of missing out” is directing their personal finance decisions this summer more than vacations, commuting, or any other pre-pandemic activity.

Many activities or behaviors that respondents relied on during the epidemic have increased significantly, according to the study, with over half saying they expect to cook at home more. And 40% of Americans said they intend to spend more time at home in general, even if the country eventually reopens completely.

According to the MassMutual survey, Americans’ monthly spending jumped by $765 on average this summer compared to the same period previous year. When compared to 2020, when the country’s COVID-19 public health shutdowns were at their peak, Generation Z’s average monthly spending has climbed by $1,016. However, the survey also discovered that Americans’ personal savings had decreased at the same time.

Despite the fact that JOMO outspends FOMO in terms of what Americans are spending their money on this summer, the survey found that younger people are considerably more likely to experience the latter.

Ninety percent of Gen Zers believe social media has influenced their decision to spend money on vacations or other activities that allow them to get out of the house. Eighty-five percent of these same young adults said they had FOMO this summer, compared to around half of older Americans. Approximately half of parents with children in grades K-12. This is a condensed version of the information.