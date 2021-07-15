Despite the removal of limitations, the fun pool will not reopen this summer.

Despite councillors voted to restore a swimming pool in one region of Wirral, it will remain closed this summer.

After a Wirral Council committee narrowly voted in favor of the proposal last month, the fun pool at Europa Pools in Birkenhead was slated to reopen on July 19 for the school summer holidays.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats voted in favor of reopening the pool, while the Conservatives and one Green Party councillor voted against it.

After a scary armed robbery, a dead dog was discovered inside the pub.

Children have had a “wretched time” throughout the pandemic, according to Liberal Democrat councillor Allan Brame, with many missing school and not being able to visit their friends.

Others had been confined to flats or residences without yards, and he wondered why the authorities would refuse to restore the pool if all restrictions were abolished by July 19.

Others, though, were opposed to the proposal, with Conservative councillor Jenny Johnson recommending that the committee follow the advice of Wirral’s public health director Julie Webster, who advised against reopening the pool.

Despite the committee’s decision, the fun pool will not reopen because council officers judged that increased Covid-19 case numbers in Wirral meant the pool should remain closed for public health and safety reasons.

Wirral has a current infection incidence of 497 per 100,000, with 1,610 cases reported in the week ending July 11.

This places the borough in the top 20 most affected areas in the country, and the government has designated it as an Enhanced Response region.

Here you may find information on additional swimming and recreational activities available in Wirral.