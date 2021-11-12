Despite the outrage about critical race theory, a majority of GOP voters want the history of racism to be taught.

Despite Republican lawmakers and governors’ widespread condemnation of critical race theory (CRT) in public schools, a new poll reveals that the majority of GOP voters aren’t opposed to their children learning about the “history of racism” in the classroom.

According to a study issued on Wednesday by the Monmouth University Polling Institute, more than 5 in 10 Republicans (54 percent) support public schools teaching the subject. 94 percent of Democrats, on the other hand, said they support education about racism’s history.

When asked if they favored CRT being taught to students, 16% of Republicans responded yes, 75% of Democrats said yes, and 15% said no.

The poll was done “as a test of message framing,” according to the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, which posed two distinct questions about “teaching race in public schools.” It didn’t say how many people took part in the poll.

In a statement, Patrick Murray, the polling institute’s director, said that the public “acts on its impressions of the world around them.”

He stated, “Whoever controls the message controls how the public reacts.” “As the vast disparities in poll questions on teaching race demonstrate, a negative visceral message can be extremely effective in re-framing an issue in the public’s view.” “The same is true for a huge spending measure,” Murray continued, “as we saw during the ACA (Obamacare) discussion in 2010 with rumors of ‘death panels.'” Critical race theory, which emerged in the 1970s and 1980s, is based on the idea that a person’s race is a defining characteristic of their identity. It also focuses on the idea that race is socially produced and that racism in American institutions is systemic.

Critics claim that CRT, which supporters claim aims to combat racism in these institutions, is racist in and of itself.

The poll comes as a growing number of Republicans around the country strive to prohibit CRT from being taught in public schools. Florida, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Texas are the only states that have outlawed or limited its use in public schools.

Mike Pence, the former Vice President, died in June. This is a condensed version of the information.