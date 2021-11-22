Despite the ongoing COVID threat, more Americans are spending Thanksgiving with others this year.

According to a new poll, more Americans intend to spend Thanksgiving with people from other houses this year, despite the fact that COVID-19 cases have increased in the weeks coming up to the holiday.

According to an Economist/YouGov poll issued Monday, 51% of Americans plan to celebrate with members of other families either inside or outside, compared to only 33% in November 2020.

Only 33% stated they would never celebrate with other people’s families, down from 52% in 2020. According to the poll, 15% of respondents were still undecided.

The study, which polled 1,500 people between November 14 and 16, asked them a series of questions about their plans for the holiday this year.

When asked if they would see unvaccinated persons during the holiday season, 47 percent indicated they would, while 35 percent said they would not.

Only a small percentage of Americans expect to argue about the COVID-19 outbreak at their Thanksgiving feasts, according to the poll. Nineteen percent indicated they foresee squabbles, while 77 percent said they don’t.

COVID-19 instances have spiked in the weeks leading up to the holiday, despite the fact that many people plan to celebrate with others.

The US recorded a seven-day average of 92,334 new cases each day on Sunday. According to data from The New York Times, that number was 71,604 two weeks ago.

According to a recent poll, half of Americans want to inquire about their guests’ vaccination status, and 46% will need unvaccinated guests to demonstrate a negative COVID test, and about half will wear masks.

This year, several public health experts have advised individuals to celebrate in their own homes.

“This year, the safest way to spend Thanksgiving is to do it with family and friends.” “Take efforts to make your Thanksgiving holiday safer if you do plan to spend it with individuals outside your household,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise.

The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Antony Fauci, has urged people to apply “common sense” over the holiday season.

"Keep the mask on as much as possible, even if it's a small group," Fauci said. "In this, nothing is going to be flawless. It is, without a doubt.