Despite the Omicron strain, the government believes that Christmas will be “wonderful.”

Despite the discovery of a new coronavirus type, the government insists that Christmas will be “wonderful.”

Researchers in South Africa discovered the variety just a few days ago, and nothing is known about it, including if it is more contagious, more likely to cause serious disease, or more able to resist vaccine protection.

The Scottish government stated on Monday that six additional instances of the Omicron type had been discovered, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to nine.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, encouraged families to prepare for a “wonderful” Christmas “as usual,” insisting that it was “nowhere near” time to reinstate social distancing laws and work-from-home recommendations.

As ministers placed the NHS on notice to deliver many more vaccines every day, it was thought that the additional measures would buy time for scientists to develop a better understanding of Omicron.

Professor Anthony Harnden, vice chairman of the JCVI, remarked that increasing the age range for boosters and narrowing the gap between the second and third doses was a “logical strategy.”

Adults aged 18 to 39 should get third vaccinations “soon than we had previously anticipated,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Broadcasting House.

The group was also debating whether second doses should be given to children aged 12 to 15.

Whitehall sources expressed optimism that the decision would be made on Monday, but could not rule out the possibility of the JCVI making an announcement on Tuesday.

Mr Javid claimed it would be “irresponsible” to give guarantees during the pandemic’s ever-changing nature, but he told Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday: “I think people should go about their Christmas preparations as usual, I think it’s going to be a fantastic Christmas.”

Mr Javid talked down the necessity to restore social distancing restrictions or work-from-home recommendations, despite the Government’s failure to enact its plan B to combat Covid-19 this winter.

He warned that new limits would come at a “very high price,” adding, “So, if one were to make judgments like that, they would have to be done very, very carefully, and we’re not there yet, we’re nowhere near that.”

