Despite the Omicron case, Minnesota hospitalizations are at an all-time high.

Minnesota’s hospitalizations have reached an all-time high this year, and despite mounting alarm about the Omicron version, which has already been found in the state, health officials insist that the increase in serious sickness is attributable to the Delta form.

“This is a Delta spread. It’s all about Delta “According to Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, no new cases of the Omicron variety have been found in the state since the original case last week.

Last week, a Hennepin County man recently returned from a 53,000-person anime convention in New York City was diagnosed with the new COVID-19 mutation. The man was vaccinated, and his symptoms have since subsided.

While the confirmed count of Omicron in the state remained at one, hospitalizations hit 1,653 on Wednesday, the highest number in 2021.

According to Minnesota’s Department of Health, about 98 percent of ICU beds and 95 percent of overflow hospital beds are full. Over 80% of the state’s hospitals have reached their capacity.

The bulk of hospitalizations are caused by those who have not been immunized. Minnesota’s fourth COVID-19 wave is expected to follow the trend, according to state health experts.

“Danger for unvaccinated people—probably it’s never been as high as it is right now,” Malcolm added.

More than 70% of Minnesotans aged 5 and up had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, and 65.7 percent were fully vaccinated.

Health authorities are urging the remaining 1.3 million unvaccinated Minnesota residents to get their immunizations, as well as pushing those who have already been inoculated to obtain booster injections.

Nearly 40% of fully vaccinated Minnesotans have taken a booster dosage, making it the state with the second-highest number of booster doses.

Almost all of the illnesses diagnosed in the fall were of the extremely contagious Delta form, according to the state’s genomic sequencing. The Delta variety has been related to more severe sickness, and preliminary research suggests it is more vaccination resistant.

Although little is known about the Omicron form, preliminary evidence suggests that it is likely to be as transmissible as Delta.

Despite Omicron's rapid growth, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease specialist,