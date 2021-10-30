Despite the mayhem, parking restrictions near Sefton beaches are unlikely.

According to council papers, roads in one Sefton area that have seen a spike in parking since the outbreak are unlikely to be granted approval for a new residents’ parking scheme.

Many parts of Sefton’s coast, including Ainsdale, Formby, Crosby, and Waterloo, have seen a significant increase in tourists in the last 18 months as people want to enjoy local beaches.

Residents have complained about having their drives blocked and having problems going through roadways, which has resulted in chaotic scenes at times.

To address the problem, temporary limitations have been imposed in some portions of Formby.

However, according to a council study, a new parking permit zone for adjacent Waterloo is unlikely to be approved, with Sefton Council instead planning to improve tourist facilities, including parking, near parts of the beaches themselves.

In response to an increase in parking on a number of roads in Waterloo, residents have petitioned the council’s licensing and regulatory committee to establish a permit parking scheme in the area.

Residents on Marine Terrace, Bath Street, and Marine Crescent signed a petition supporting the installation of a permission system.

Officers responded to the petition by saying that the council took steps in 2011 to limit the use of permit parking schemes in most cases and warned that irregular implementation of such programs could exacerbate problems elsewhere.

Officers claimed there were concerns with visitors parking near beaches in several spots along the borough’s coast.

“This has led in complaints from people in all roads abutting Crosby Marine Park, not just the two cited in the petition, as well as roads in Blundellsands, Formby, and Ainsdale,” the report noted.

“Members will understand that imposing limitations on one or two highways will only worsen difficulties on nearby roadways.”

“Any plan to regulate visitor parking should be considered holistically, and should not be implemented in isolation at the expense of adjacent citizens and Wards.”

The study went on to say that there were medium- to long-term goals to improve. “The summary has come to an end.”