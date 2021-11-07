Despite the ‘massive’ pandemic hit, plans for a cinema, restaurant, and other amenities in Wirral town are moving forward.

Despite the “great inconvenience” created by the Covid-19 pandemic, a major project to renovate Hoylake’s former town hall is still on track.

Because of the poor pace of the Beacon Arts Village project since the virus broke out, some in the Wirral beach town felt it had been abandoned.

However, the project is on track to be completed after a successful application for £3.6 million in grant funds from the government’s Coastal Communities Fund.

The Beacon will have a two-screen cinema, a restaurant, bar, and café bistro, as well as 18 creative studio and retail spaces for artists and craftsmen once it is completed.

The majority of the restoration, renovation, and modernization work has already been finished, according to Hylgar Properties, the project’s developer and owner.

It has already reached the point of being fitted out as a result of this development, but the country-wide issue of recruitment, as well as increasing materials and equipment costs, are further delaying its completion.

“We have pushed on with the renovation of the building in the face of huge and inevitable disruption to supply chains, contractor delays, suppliers’ business struggles, furloughing and movement restrictions, and we are really thankful to the dedication of the key teams involved, which has allowed us to come as far as we have in exceptionally difficult circumstances,” Hylgar Properties’ David Burke said.

“Like everyone else, we’re upset that the physical works have slowed this year, and we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused in the community, but work at the Beacon has continued behind the scenes.

“For example, we’ve been in talks with movie partners, and our food and beverage partners are still on board and as enthusiastic as ever.”

Mr Burke stated that the pandemic is still present.

“Of course, having an unfinished project and a vacant building is in no one’s best interests,” he continued, “but this is a difficult enterprise, and there are real economic facts that are impossible to ignore that are affecting further progress and will continue to do so for some time.”

“The hospitality and leisure industries have been particularly bad.”

