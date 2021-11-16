Despite the labor shortage, 42 states have more available jobs than those looking for work.

A new review of federal statistics shows that at least 42 states have more jobs available than those looking for work, despite the fact that the United States is still experiencing a serious labor shortage.

According to a Stateline analysis of labor statistics from August, the most recent data available, most states currently have a larger ratio of job opportunities to unemployed employees than they did before the outbreak.

That ratio is more than 2-to-1 in states like Utah, New Hampshire, Vermont, Idaho, Georgia, Alabama, and Montana. Meanwhile, according to a study by Stateline staff writer Tim Henderson, there are up to three job opportunities for every one worker in Nebraska.

According to the data, only eight states have more job opportunities than unemployed workers: Hawaii, California, Connecticut, New York, Illinois, New Mexico, New Jersey, and Nevada. Overall, areas with lower compensation and public contact, such as transportation, food service, and hospitality, are seeing the greatest labor shortfall.

Businesses have been scrambling to fill shifts and have been forced to curtail hours owing to a lack of workers, according to RF Buche, who runs a 116-year-old family chain of South Dakota fast-food restaurants and convenience stores.

“I’m more concerned about burnout than anything else,” Buche added, referring to employees who work extra shifts. “It’s the worst I’ve ever seen, and I’ve worked in this industry my entire life.” COVID-19 worries, substantial unemployment benefits, decreasing immigration rates, and workers unwilling to accept low wage rates, according to experts, are all contributing to the labor crisis. The Labor Department stated last week that 4.4 million Americans departed their jobs in September, breaking the previous high of 4.3 million set in August.

The president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW), Marc Perrone, previously told The Washington Newsday that he believes the scarcity is caused by a disparity between what companies are prepared to pay and what Americans are ready to work for.

“I believe there is a pay shortage—particularly in retail,” Perrone remarked, adding that “no one wants to work for poverty wages.”

As a result of this fear, some firms have raised wages or offered signing bonuses as a means of attracting additional workers. Large corporations have been making headlines in recent months. This is a condensed version of the information.