Despite the judge’s order, anti-mask protesters return to the Washington school, claiming the judge made a mistake.

Anti-mask protesters gathered at a high school in Washington state on Friday, only a week after three campuses were locked down due to rallies near the school district’s premises.

Despite a judge’s ruling prohibiting rallies within the Vancouver school system, the event took place at Skyview High School, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB).

According to OPB, the injunction prohibits “rallies, protests, or gatherings” within a mile of the campuses as long as masks are required in Washington schools.

After a group of anti-mask activists attempted to infiltrate one of the schools on September 3, Skyview High School, Alki Middle School, and Chinook Elementary School were placed on lockdown.

The September 3 protest occurred when a mom had a disagreement with the school because her child, a Skyview student, refused to wear a mask, according to the high school.

Several people spoke out against Clark County Superior Court Judge Suzan Clark’s order prohibiting protests during the march on Friday.

“Suzan Clark is attempting to curtail everyone’s right to free speech. So I don’t think that’s right,” retired firefighter James Kirkendall, 65, told OPB.

“I’d like the judge to admit she made a blunder. And for everyone to understand that the court does not have the authority to violate the constitution or the First Amendment,” he continued.

Another activist, 57-year-old mechanical engineer Barry Mannie, called it a “fake order” and insisted the protests were not dangerous.

“How many lives were put in jeopardy today?” “Ask one of the cops how many lives were put in jeopardy because of a group of I-don’t-know-how-many individuals expressing themselves,” Mannie remarked.

“And, yes, people were rude to us. And, yes, you might respond, but we’re all human,” he concluded.

The school district wrote a letter to families informing them that one protester “briefly ventured onto Skyview’s property and was requested to leave,” according to OPB.

According to the letter, “we cooperated with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in advance of the protest, and law enforcement officials were across the street during the event.”

“To ensure the safety of our children and employees, we will remain attentive and proactive.”

Skyview High School has been contacted for comment by this publication.

Observed by OPB. This is a condensed version of the information.