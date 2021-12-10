Despite the guilty verdict, Democrats’ tweets in support of Jussie Smollett are still active.

Several famous Democrats expressed support for Jussie Smollett in 2019, when the actor claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack—and those tweets were still there on Friday morning, despite a jury determining Smollett had lied.

On Thursday, the former Empire star was found guilty of five counts of disorderly conduct after a jury found he fabricated three false police reports about the alleged incident in Chicago.

In January 2019, a number of prominent Democrats in the House of Representatives and the Senate sent out tweets expressing their support for Smollett, and those messages were still available on Twitter when The Washington Newsday checked early on Friday.

“The racist and homophobic attack on Jussie Smollett is a horrific example of the surging hostility toward minorities across the country,” Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats and has campaigned to be the party’s presidential nominee, tweeted in January 2019. To remove all forms of hatred and violence, we must work together.” “The violent attack on actor Jussie Smollett was an attempted modern-day lynching,” tweeted Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ). I’m relieved that he’s safe.

“I implore those in Congress who don’t see the need to enact our Anti-Lynching bill, which would make lynching a federal hate crime, to pay attention.”

“There is no such thing as ‘racially charged,'” New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. This was not a ‘potentially’ homophobic attack. It was a homophobic and racist attack.

“If you don’t like what’s going on in our country, do something about it.” Nobody’s responsibility is to downplay or sugarcoat the surge in hate crimes.” “When one of America’s most well-known black and homosexual men is under danger, the message is louder than it has ever been.” The right wing’s harmful lies are killing and injuring our people.

@JussieSmollett, and my LGBTQ neighbors, I’m thinking about you.

https://t.co/edtIFWYAX1— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) posted on Twitter on January 30, 2019. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a member of Ocasio-“Squad” Cortez’s of radical Democratic members, also spoke out. “When one of America’s most renowned black and homosexual men is not safe,” the Michigan legislator read from a GQ article about the event. This is a condensed version of the information.