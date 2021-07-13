Despite the government’s objections, killer Colin Pitchfork will be released from prison.

Pitchfork, now in his early 60s, was sentenced to life in prison in 1983 and 1986 for rapping and strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire.

After admitting to two murders, two rapes, two indecent assaults, and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, he became the first man to be convicted of murder using DNA evidence in 1988.

Lynda Mann, 15, was one of his victims, and her sister Rebecca Eastwood, from Anfield, has campaigned to put him in prison for the remainder of his life.

Despite being denied in 2016 and 2018, the Parole Board decided in March that he was “fit for release.”

But, under the so-called reconsideration mechanism, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland urged the board, which is independent of the government, to re-examine the judgment last month.

The Parole Board confirmed on Tuesday that the application had been “rejected.”

In a statement, a spokesman said: “The Parole Board expresses its deepest sympathies to Dawn Ashworth and Lynda Mann’s families and recognizes the sorrow and misery they have experienced and continue to experience as a result of the parole process.

“Parole Board panels, on the other hand, are required by law to determine whether a prisoner is fit for release.

“It does not have the authority to change the original sentence imposed by the courts.

“According to the law, a panel’s judgment must be based only on the risk a prisoner poses upon release and whether that risk can be handled in the community.

“During Mr Pitchfork’s review, all of the Secretary of State’s witnesses supported release, as stated in the reconsideration decision.”