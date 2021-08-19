Despite the fact that I had lost my faith, I continued to envious those who did.

Here’s something that everyone on the planet must have considered at some point in their lives, particularly during the pandemic.

It’s a dangerous topic to broach, and one on which many people differ.

I’ve given it a lot of thought at this point in my life, but for all the wrong reasons.

I’m a hypocrite when it comes to this topic.

Have you figured out what I’m referring to yet?

Religion.

What should I do first?

I’ll never forget seeing The Godfather Trilogy and seeing the mafia boss confess his evil deeds.

He would offer money to the church, be pardoned, and absolved, and then return to killing others.

This renders religion and confession meaningless.

To be honest, I admire those who have faith because they seem to have a faith that takes them through a lot of things.

I was forced to attend Sunday School as a child; I didn’t have a choice.

When I was a little older, I decided to join a church choir – but not for religious reasons – so I went around to a few different churches to see who offered the best deal, and I ended up at St Hildeburgh’s Parish Church in Hoylake, where I stayed for a few years.

My only recollection of the encounter is how bored I was while the vicar was preaching.

I thought I’d fall asleep every Sunday, and one of the baritones did most weeks, snoring.

The most thrilling aspect of my religious experience was that when we sang at weddings, we were paid more.

During my teen years, I questioned people’s views since, like so many others, I was indoctrinated, whether I liked it or not.

When my mother was stolen from me, I was furious and abandoned any convictions I had.

I frequently visit churches because I regard them to be magnificent structures. The Anglican Cathedral is my personal favorite.

I always feel closer to my mother when I go there.

I don’t sleep well, so I. “The summary has come to an end.”