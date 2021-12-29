Despite the fact that her ‘body is capable,’ Mum is ‘racked with guilt’ over having an only child.

A mother expressed her “guilt” over having an only kid.

The woman turned to Mumsnet for help, stating she doesn’t want her kid to be lonely but can’t bear the notion of having another child, despite the fact that her “body is capable.”

In the site’s Am I Being Unreasonable area, the mother expressed her thoughts.

“I have a three-year-old DS [dear son], and my DP [dear partner]and I have agreed not to have any more,” she stated.

“I was suffering from horrendous PND [postnatal depression], and it was a really trying period for us all.” I’m still having trouble.

“However, I’m tortured with guilt, as if I should be giving him a brother because my body is capable.”

“He saw his cousins yesterday and had a great time playing with them (they don’t live close and were only visiting).” I was saddened by the fact that he would never have that.

“I don’t want him to be lonely, but I’m not sure I can go through it all over again.” I grew up with a brother, and my DP grew up with a brother and sister, so neither of us has experienced being an only kid.” It’s also making her feel bad about her friendships, according to the mother. “My older friend (I’m 33) who did IVF to have her kid is really upset that she can’t give her a sibling and appears to wish she was in the position to select as I am…” she commented. “AIBU [Am I being unreasonable] to feel this way?” I think to myself. Users on Mumsnet were quick to express their opinions, with many consoling the mother.

“You are being unreasonable,” one replied. “You don’t need to bring more children into the world only to keep the ones who are already here from feeling lonely.”

“We have one by choice,” said another. “I think it’s terrific and don’t feel guilty at all.”

"Both my husband and best friend are only children, and they both say they've always enjoyed it," a third added.