Despite the fact that 164 countries have banned landmines, the United States has the fifth-largest stockpile of the weapon.

Despite the fact that 164 countries have signed an international treaty banning landmines, the United States has refused to join and maintains the world’s fifth-largest landmine stockpile.

According to a Landmine Monitor study released on Wednesday by the International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL), the United States is one of only 12 countries still producing landmines. The research stated that the United States and Russia, both non-signatories to the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty, were “both developing and testing new landmine systems,” with the countries “focused on anti-vehicle mines” but “perhaps include victim-activated elements” in their efforts. “High numbers of recorded casualties due to mines, particularly improvised varieties, as well as cluster munition remnants and other explosive remnants of war (ERW)” were reported for the sixth year in a row, according to the study. During the year, mines and ERWs caused at least 7,073 casualties, including at least 2,492 deaths, according to the report. At least 80% of the victims were civilians, with children accounting for half of all civilian deaths when the age of the victims could be determined.

In a statement, Marion Loddo, the report’s final editor, observed, “The sustained high number of victims and disappointingly poor clearance efforts reflect substantial and persistent problems to treaty implementation.” “If we are to achieve a mine-free world, nations must step up their efforts to ensure prompt compliance with their commitments and a much more effective distribution of resources among all impacted states and territories.” According to the research, the United States had 3 million landmines on hand, out of a total of 45 million held around the world. Russia, with a stockpile of 26.5 million mines, had by far the greatest stockpile. Pakistan, India, and China all had stockpiles of mines, ranging from 6 million in Pakistan to “under 5 million” in China, according to reports.

The only countries in the Americas that have not joined the Mine Ban Treaty, also known as the Ottawa Convention, are the United States and Cuba. The United States, on the other hand, was by far the largest donor to attempts to remove the mines, according to the report. The United States donated $204.8 million in 2020, which was more than double the European Union's contribution.