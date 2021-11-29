Despite the fact that 13% of Oklahoma Guardsmen do not want to be vaccinated, they were denied a COVID exemption.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt’s request that the Oklahoma National Guard be exempt from the Pentagon’s requirement that all military troops be vaccinated against COVID-19 was denied on Monday by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Stitt wrote to Austin earlier this month, claiming that the requirement infringed on the Guard’s personal liberties. Guard troops had earlier been advised by Stitt that they were not required to take the shot.

The Associated Press received a copy of Austin’s letter to Stitt. He wrote that the issues presented by Stitt did not outweigh the imperative of maintaining military readiness. This includes being in good enough health to be able to act at any time.

An internal survey conducted by Stitt’s office discovered that over 1,000 Army and Air Force Guard members, or roughly 13% of the state’s 8,200 personnel, have indicated that they will not receive the vaccine.

Austin wrote that “regardless of duty status,” all members of the Guard must adhere to the immunization deadlines. Guard personnel who reject might lose their federal status, which would have an impact on their pay and benefits, he said.

According to the Associated Press, Stitt is the only governor who has publicly questioned the military mandate.

The Oklahoma Air Guard is the first to be affected; according to the Air Force, they have until December 2 to get vaccinated. It’s unclear what will happen to Guard troops who report for their monthly drill in December or January.

“Failure to do so may result in the member’s participation in drills and training performed under Title 32 of the United States Code being prohibited, and the member’s standing in the National Guard being jeopardized,” he stated.

The issue is the first major test of the military’s ability to demand the vaccine for National Guard troops, and it might pave the way for legal disputes with states that oppose the requirement.

According to Carly Atchison, a spokesperson for Stitt, nearly 89 percent of the state’s Air Guard—roughly 2,000 troops—has been vaccinated. According to a military spokesman, the Air Guard percentage is likely to reach over 95% by the December deadline. The official talked on the condition of anonymity because he was discussing numbers that had not yet been made public.

