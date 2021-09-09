Despite the Epstein Scandal, Prince Andrew Returns to Royal Limelight for Philip Documentary.

Prince Andrew will be among the royals who will appear on British television screens to share recollections of Prince Philip, who died five months ago.

After a car accident interview in November 2019 in which he failed to express regret over his association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite son retired from public life.

He did, however, briefly return to royal life after Prince Philip’s death, giving a TV interview and attending his father’s burial on April 17.

Now, on September 22, at 9 p.m. GMT, he will be shown to the nation as part of a BBC documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers (4 p.m. ET).

A first-degree rape civil case has been filed against the Duke of York in New York by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Despite a formal request from the Department of Justice through the UK Home Office, he has yet to grant an interview to the FBI about Epstein, according to a court document.

“Prince Andrew has found time to chat to the BBC, but not yet to the FBI,” former BBC royal journalist Peter Hunt commented on Twitter. #Balmoral #Epstein #PrinceAndrew #Epstein.”

“For the first time on television, more than a dozen members of the Royal Family express their personal thoughts and insights as they pay a historic tribute to His Royal Highness Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh,” according to a BBC press release.

“All of the Queen and Duke’s children, as well as their adult grandchildren and other members of the Royal Family, have agreed to take part in this one-of-a-kind portrait of the monarchy’s longest-serving consort.”

The BBC has spoken to Prince Andrew, but the FBI has yet to be contacted. #Epstein #PrinceAndrew #Balmoral pic.twitter.com/rgXeYc4718 #Epstein #PrinceAndrew #Balmoral

September 8, 2021 — Peter Hunt (@ PeterHunt)

Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Andrew, and Prince Edward are the queen and Philip’s children, while Prince William and Prince Harry are their adult grandchildren.

It’s unclear whether Harry was interviewed in front of his relatives to share memories for the program or if he was interviewed alone.

This year, the Duke of Sussex has chastised his family three times, including to. This is a condensed version of the information.