Despite the disagreement of the South Carolina Supreme Court, the Federal Court’s ruling on the mask mandate ban stands.

Despite the state Supreme Court’s disagreement two days later, a federal court’s judgment that South Carolina’s restriction on school mask requirements is discriminatory against disabled kids will stand, according to the Associated Press.

On Thursday, the California Supreme Court ruled that school districts can demand masks without violating the statutory ban if they can find a means to avoid spending public funds to enforce the requirement.

According to the Associated Press, the United States District Court’s verdict on Tuesday trumps the state court, and its decision permitting school districts to require masks is binding. South Carolina education officials issued an immediate memo to districts informing them that the state court’s judgment would have no impact.

“It is self-evident that children must attend school,” wrote U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis. “They also have the right to any reasonable accommodation that enables them to do so. No one can credibly argue that wearing a mask to assist a disabled youngster is an unreasonable burden.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

A different clause in the state budget, which limits school districts to having 5 percent of their kids learn virtually all year and reduces state money by half for any student above that line, was upheld by the state court as legal.

Richland School District 2 lawyers said the Legislature broke a state rule requiring legislation to be focused on a single topic. However, the court ruled unanimously that the guidelines were valid since they incorporated clauses about using state funds.

The two judges disagreed on whether the state’s refusal to enable districts to create their own mask regulations discriminates against some children and prohibits them from receiving the public education to which they are entitled under the law.

Lewis noted that siding with the parents of disabled children who sued the state with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union was not a difficult decision. Her preliminary order, issued Tuesday, stated that any inconvenience of wearing a mask is exceeded by the necessity to guarantee that medically fragile pupils feel comfortable enough to attend school.

Governor Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson challenged the interim restraining order on Thursday, requesting that the ban be reinstated by higher court justices. This is a condensed version of the information.