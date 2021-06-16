Despite the delay in the removal of restrictions, the RHS insists summer flower exhibitions will go on.

After the Government announced that limitations would remain in place until July 19, the RHS announced that shows at Hampton Court, Surrey, on July 5-11 and Tatton Park, Cheshire, on July 21-25 would take place with additional safety measures.

The RHS said it is awaiting confirmation of the number of people who will be allowed on site at the Hampton Court exhibition, which will be held in the grounds of the old royal palace, but is optimistic that it will be able to run at near-normal capacity.

All guests will be asked to do a lateral flow test before traveling to the shows and have recent proof to establish a negative result before being admitted to the events, in accordance with the current Public Health England guideline and following pilot test events.

Visitors must produce documentation of a negative test, which must be taken the day before or morning of the show, even if they have been vaccinated, according to the RHS.

Anyone who tests positive for HIV should not travel and should follow the government’s recommendations. According to the horticultural charity, they will be offered a swap to the 2022 event, a credit, or a complete refund.

Visitors will also be required to follow current Covid-19 standards, and the RHS has stated that there will be a number of additional safeguards in place to ensure everyone’s safety at the summer displays.

Extra parking and park-and-ride options for vehicle travelers, socially separated queues, improved cleaning and waste disposal, hand sanitizers strategically placed throughout the showground, contactless purchases, and regular exhibitor testing are among the methods.

After being postponed due to the lockdown in place this spring, the Chelsea Flower Show will take place in September for the first time in its history.