Despite the covid punches row, Strictly Come Dancing celebs are ready to perform live for the first time.

Celebrity participants on Strictly Come Dancing will perform live for the first time on Saturday when the BBC program returns to screens, despite accusations that three of the professional dancers are unvaccinated.

In a statement released on Thursday, the BBC denied that dancers or celebrity contestants had threatened to leave the show because of the controversy, or that they had voiced concerns with the BBC or the production team.

They will be judged by Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke, but no celebrities will be eliminated this week.

Instead, the judges’ scores will be carried over to the next week, when fans will vote for their favorite among the 15 couples.

The first live performance will feature Great British Bake Off star John Whaite and professional Johannes Radebe, the show’s first male coupling, dancing to New Order’s Blue Monday.

Actor Greg Wise and partner Karen Hauer will do an American Smooth to Frank Sinatra’s That’s Life, while McFly’s Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden will perform a cha-cha to Earth, Wind and Fire’s September.

A group routine performed by the professional dancers will also open the show.

Du Beke, who has been a professional dancer since the show’s first season but is joining the judging panel full-time this year to fill in for Bruno Tonioli, recently stated that he is unaware of the vaccination situation but is certain that the show adheres to proper safety protocols.

“A lot has been said about vaccinations and Strictly in recent days,” the BBC said in a statement on Thursday.

“The BBC has never commented on or confirmed anyone on the show’s vaccination status. It isn’t our place to do so.

“It is not true that dancers or celebrities have expressed concerns about vaccination to the BBC or the Strictly production team, or that they have threatened to leave.

“We have rigorous protocols in place to protect those on the show as well as the rest of the production. The dancers are regularly checked to be in intimate contact with their partners, which is one of the many measures in place on Strictly.

“The cast, staff, and everyone involved with Strictly are focused on the first live event this weekend and delivering another fantastic series.”

