Despite the Covid increase, Liverpool is in a ‘better position’ than last Christmas.

Professor Matt Ashton, the city’s Director of Public Health, said there is a “huge difference” between this Christmas and the last one, despite the fact that current case counts are significantly higher than they were during the previous holiday season.

The current covid rate in Liverpool is approximately 400 cases per 100,000.

Liverpool residents are being pushed to “go above” government covid rules.

In December of last year, the rate was around 98 instances per 100,000.

Despite the fact that the case rate is now four times greater than it was a year ago, Professor Matt Ashton highlighted that the vaccines that have been given to the public so far are crucial in preventing major sickness from Covid-19 infection.

However, he emphasized the importance of “more and more people getting the booster dose” in the fight against the Omicron variant’s proliferation.

“The key difference between this year and last year is vaccination,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“Right now, our rates are four times more than they were this time last year.” However, because there are many more individuals vaccinated, major harm is reduced, as evidenced by the increased pressure on our hospitals.

“Around 100 persons with Covid-19 are currently being treated in Liverpool hospitals.”

“We had roughly 700 individuals in the hospital at its peak.” Vaccines lower the danger of significant injury, but the spread of Omicron makes it even more critical that everyone receives a booster dose.

“Then certainly, we will be in a better situation [than last Christmas]since more individuals are vaccinated and receive their booster dosage,” says the doctor.

Prof Ashton, who spoke with Mayor Joanne Anderon at the Cunard Building, said people should still be cautious because the Omicron variant is spreading.

He claimed it was “obvious” that covid infection levels were rising across the country, and that Omicron would cause an increase in Liverpool.

