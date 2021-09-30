Despite the costs and difficulties, I still enjoy traveling.

In the last two months, I’ve traveled abroad three times.

Before you say anything, let me state unequivocally that it was my decision. As a result, any problems that arose were all my own.

In some ways, the travels were fantastic, while in others, they were a nightmare.

If you’ve ever been abroad, I’m sure you’ll be able to relate.

The many fees incurred before and after travel were the first thing that really irritated me.

For instance, before we were double-jabbed, we had to pass a test to actually leave the country.

I had to pay £125 for my covid test before I flew last Christmas (during the period when we were allowed to fly), and then £90 for my test when I returned. Before I traveled abroad, I struggled to gain confirmation – it was a toss-up.

Flying out now that I’m double-jabbed is free, but the cost of returning home varies dramatically depending on the country – in my previous three flights, I’ve spent £50, £75, and £6.87.

Making money upon people’s desperation for a vacation overseas, in my opinion, has no validity.

While you wait for your test results to come back, you have a nagging suspicion that your test will be positive.

Your mind goes into overdrive, calculating the expense of staying.

I had a horrible chest on one of my trips, which is something I have a lot of.

Was I infected when I started coughing?

I’m overjoyed that I’ve tested negative on every trip.

Another issue is the numerous forms that must be completed, particularly the locator form.

To be safe, I had them on my phone as well as printed out.

It was fascinating to observe how many documents were examined in one country but ignored in another.

Also, the panic of many travelers who were perplexed by the paperwork.

I have to say, Liverpool airport was the nicest for me; they couldn’t have been more accommodating.

Other airports should have a look at this. “The summary has come to an end.”