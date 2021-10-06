Despite the controversy, the Supreme Court permits the construction of Barack Obama’s library.

Despite continued dispute over its site in Chicago’s Jackson Park, the United States Supreme Court awarded former President Barack Obama’s presidential center the green light on Monday.

The Obama Presidential Center, which will be supervised by the nonprofit Obama Foundation, has been rejected an injunction for the second time by the court.

According to the website, Chief Justice John Roberts refused a motion for relief brought by Protect Our Parks, a Chicago-based nonprofit organization “dedicated to maintaining public park land open to the public.”

On Monday, the court issued a long list of other rulings, including the refusal of the application.

In their motion for an injunction, Protect Our Parks listed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as a defendant. The group is requesting that his agency halt all work in Jackson Park, claiming that he has the ability to do so.

The court’s order stated, “The application for injunctive relief addressed to the Chief Justice and referred to the Court is denied.”

This is the second time Protect Our Parks has asked the court for injunctive relief this year. Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who oversees the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, granted the organization an emergency stay in August. Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin are all part of the 7th Circuit.

On August 20, Barrett refused the request for an injunction without explanation. On August 27, the application was re-filed with the chief justice, and on September 20, Protect Our Parks submitted a brief with the 7th Circuit in support of their preliminary injunction motion. Roberts dismissed the application to the Supreme Court this week.

According to Protect Our Parks, the building will “demolish substantial areas of Jackson Park, its historical resources, parkland, and trees, negatively affecting the human environment, the historic landscape, animals, and migrating birds.”

Because building on the Obama Presidential Center is expected to take five years and there has already been years of debate since the former president chose to build on Chicago’s South Side in 2016, the legal battle is certain to continue.

The proposal was subject to a four-year federal evaluation, which concluded in February that the center would be completed. This is a condensed version of the information.