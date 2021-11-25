Despite the company’s threats, talks between Kellogg’s and striking workers will resume next week.

According to The Associated Press, union workers representing the 1,400 Kellogg’s cereal mill workers who have been on strike since October 5 will return to the bargaining table next Tuesday to continue negotiations for a new contract.

The news came just one day after the corporation said publicly that it would begin the process of replacing striking staff.

In a statement released Tuesday, the firm added, “We appreciate the difficulty that this prolonged strike represents for our employees.” “We are left with no choice but to best serve the short- and long-term interests of our customers and consumers by proceeding to the next phase of our contingency preparations after 15 discussions sessions in 2021 – with no proposals put to membership for a vote.” The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union, which represents 1,400 workers from Kellogg’s four manufacturing locations across the United States, has been bargaining with the Battle Creek, Michigan-based cereal company.

The company’s two-tiered wage system has been the focus of the debates, with around 30% of newer employees earning lower wages and fewer perks as a result of their inexperience.

According to the corporation, one of their offers included workers being promoted to a higher wage level after four years of service, which the union did not like.

Given nationwide labor shortages and the perception that they are burnt out from trying to fulfill increased demand under pandemic-related working conditions for the previous 18 months, the union and striking workers think they have the leverage to continue their protests.

Kellogg’s filed a lawsuit earlier this month in an attempt to limit how picketers might act outside of the facility, claiming that they were preventing semi trucks and buses from entering. The firm said it was doing so to avoid an accident during the John Deere workers’ strike in Illinois, where a picketer was hit and killed by a car.

The Deere strike is a recent example of workers taking advantage of their labor scarcity to demand better working conditions. After a month of strike, nearly 10,000 workers received an immediate 10% raise and improved benefits in a six-year pact inked Nov. 17.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

