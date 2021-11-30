Despite the company’s opposition, Amazon employees will vote again on whether or not to join a union.

According to The Associated Press, Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama will vote again on whether or not to create a union after the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) issued a decision on Monday.

Following objections to the first vote, which took place in April, the decision was made. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) led the drive, hoping to use the victory in Bessemer as a springboard for organizing Amazon workers around the country.

In a 20-page judgment, NLRB Regional Director Lisa Henderson focused on Amazon’s actions, which led some to conclude the corporation was attempting to give the impression that it was in command of the election process.

“The employer’s brazen disrespect for the board’s standard mail-ballot protocol jeopardized the board’s authority and prevented a free and fair election,” Henderson wrote in her conclusion. “By placing a postal mailbox near the main employee entrance, the employer effectively hijacked the process and presented the idea that it was in complete control.” This perilous and incorrect message to employees undermines employee confidence in the board’s processes as well as the validity of the election outcomes. In April, the RWDSU claimed that Amazon tampered with the voting process, and in August, an NLRB hearing officer found that the corporation had broken labor regulations, ordering Henderson to throw out the election results and hold a new one.

The order will stand unless Amazon files a request for the full board of the NLRB to review the decision within the next 10 days, which could result in the board allowing the election to proceed, a reversal and halting of the election, or the results of the second election being thrown out if the NLRB sides with the corporation after the vote.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The date for the second election has not yet been set, nor has it been decided whether it would be held in person or by mail.

During the first election, almost 53% of the nearly 6,000 employees voted.

A spokesman for Amazon, Kelly Nantel, described the decision as “disappointing.”

“Our employees have always had the option of joining a union or not, and. This is a condensed version of the information.