Despite the climate change report, the Biden administration intends to sell oil and gas leases.

Despite the Interior Department’s recent release of a damning study on fossil fuels, the Biden administration wants to sell oil and gas leases, despite a campaign commitment to stop new drilling on public lands.

According to the Associated Press, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is selling oil and gas leasing rights across Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, Utah, Nevada, and New Mexico. Because of the potential impact on fragile animal species, the government has reduced leases in Wyoming and Montana. Despite this, Wyoming still has 280 square miles of land available for lease.

The BLM, on the other hand, stated that there is little they can do to mitigate the effects of burning fossil fuels on climate change.

“The BLM has limited decision authority to meaningfully or measurably mitigate the cumulative climate change impacts that would occur from global emissions,” according to a statement from the agency.

According to the Interior Department’s assessment, the social cost of these leases is expected to range between $357 million to $4 billion. Those who question why the administration is pressing through with the leases are enraged by these charges. The agency’s notion that they can’t stop the leases is being questioned by Harvard University economics expert James Stock.

“To say it’s too difficult, they can’t do it,” Stock continues, “is simply not true.” “All of the computations have already been completed. This comes as a shock to me, and it contradicts the Biden administration’s climate aims.” The leases are slated to start in the first quarter of next year.

Last week, administration officials said that government authorities will examine greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels mined from government-owned properties across the United States for the first time.

These fuels account for around 20% of all energy-related greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, making them a prime target for climate activists looking to shut them down.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, they can’t tell the difference between emissions from government-owned petroleum reserves and emissions from other sources.

Documents submitted by the government for oil and gas leasing proposals in other states had similar statements.