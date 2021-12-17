Despite the CDC’s recommendation of other COVID vaccines, Johnson & Johnson’remains confident.’

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that Americans get immunized with rival vaccinations instead, Johnson & Johnson stated on Thursday that it was still “confident” in its COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC accepted ACIP guidelines that stated “a clinical preference for individuals to receive an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine over Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.” Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna created multi-dose vaccinations utilizing the mRNA platform, whereas Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine was developed using a viral vector technique.

“In the year since the COVID-19 vaccination program began, we have made significant progress,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “The CDC’s commitment to provide real-time scientific information to the American people is emphasized in today’s amended recommendation. I continue to encourage everyone in the United States to be vaccinated and booster shots.” The ACIP recommendation was based on findings indicating the viral vector vaccine is less effective than the mRNA vaccine, as well as worries about a rare but possibly fatal side effect of the single-dose vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recognized 54 cases of Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients suffering thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), including nine deaths. All of those who had TTS were admitted to the hospital, and the majority of those who died had underlying illnesses.

“After the recommendation was endorsed, Johnson & Johnson remains confident in the overall positive benefit-risk profile of its COVID-19 vaccination,” the company said in a statement. “Studies have indicated that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination produces significant antibody and cellular immune responses, as well as long-lasting immunological memory and coverage across variations.” Those who were “unable or unwilling to obtain an mRNA vaccine” should still be able to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the CDC panel, because “receiving any vaccination is better than being unprotected.” The “safety and well-being” of those who receive the vaccine “continues to be our number one priority,” according to Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of Janssen research and development, who also stressed that the company supports education about “rare events” like TTS and information on “how to effectively manage it.” COVID-19 infection, rather than vaccination, is considerably more likely to cause uncommon blood clots, according to research. This is a condensed version of the information.