Despite the “brick wall” metaphor, a plan for 46 retirement homes has been scrapped.

Despite being rejected last year, a project to develop more than 40 senior homes on the site of a former pub could be authorized this week.

Cllr Stuart Kelly compared the architecture of the project for 46 senior houses on Arrowe Park Road in Woodchurch, Wirral, to a brick wall at a Planning Committee meeting in November.

The design for the Woodchurch property, which used to house The Stirrup bar, did not, according to the Lib Dem councillor, complement the cottages to the north of the site or the rhythm of the neighborhood.

Four Labour committee members voted against the rejection, while four Conservatives and one Lib Dem voted in favor, ensuring that the plan was rejected.

However, the plan, which was submitted by Magenta Living, will be revisited at Wirral Council’s Planning Committee meeting on Thursday.

It now has a revised design that aims to answer the issues raised by the November committee.

The structure has been pushed back further into the site, and work has been done to create a design with more character and depth.

The design and access statement (DAS) provided for the application by Paddock Johnson Partnership stated, “The proposal will provide much needed accommodation for the area while also [helping]to improve the number of dwelling options within the area for older persons.”

“The proposed design creates a high-quality, sustainable residential development that makes good use of an existing brownfield site and is regarded a better upgrade of the property as compared to its previous usage as a pub,” according to the statement.

“It is judged that the proposed design would not have a negative impact on the amenities of the adjoining homes or the overall character of the area,” the DAS said of the building’s appearance.

“[It] has been thoughtfully built to blend in with the surrounding context of two-story residential buildings and a busy road.”

Given this, the retirement home project, according to Paddock Johnson Partnership, will “create a modern and fascinating rhythm along the street.”

The Planning Committee will consider the application on Thursday.