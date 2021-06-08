Despite the annual horse fair being rescheduled, tourists flock to Appleby.

Despite the traditional horse fair being postponed, scores of Travellers showed up in Appleby, prompting police to issue a warning.

On Saturday, tourists lined the banks of the River Eden in the Cumbrian town’s center, some riding horses and sitting in carts, according to photos posted online.

Due to Covid-19, the annual event, which traditionally attracts over 10,000 Travellers and Gypsies from around Europe in the first week of June, has been pushed back until August this year.

“Those planning their customary, annual, horse fair visit were asked to stay away and make plans for later in the summer,” a spokesman for Cumbria Constabulary told the Cumberland and Westmorland Herald.

“We appreciate all who have taken the time to read this message.

“However, a large number of individuals have arrived in Appleby and the surrounding area today.”

The force warned people not to travel to Appleby this weekend because of government bans on gatherings of more than 30 individuals.

On Saturday, a “substantial” number of cops were in town, according to authorities.

In April, the Appleby Horse Fair Multi-Agency Strategic Co-ordinating Group confirmed that the fair would begin on August 12 this year.

It comes after the festival was postponed for the second occasion in its 250-year existence due to a pandemic in 2020.