Despite the fact that Kevin the Carrot does not appear in Aldi’s new Christmas commercial, customers believe he is on his way back.

Last weekend, the discount retailer debuted a preview trailer for their Christmas ad in 2021, which included new cartoon character Ebanana Scrooge.

Kevin the Carrot, the popular Aldi Christmas character who has been crucial to the retailer’s festive season for the previous five years, was nowhere to be found, much to the dismay of fans.

While it appears that Aldi has retired Kevin in order to debut Ebanana, fans are confident that he will return.

Aldi posted a screenshot of Kevin the Carrot’s Wikipedia page to Facebook, along with the caption: “Happy Retirement Kevin!” #EbananaScrooge”.

Kevin’s “active years” were 2016 through 2020, according to Wikipedia, and his whereabouts are “unknown.”

“Kevin’s current whereabouts are unknown,” it continues. Although some claim that life in the spotlight has gotten to him, and he’s gone to ground to find some much-needed peas of mind.” However, many have commented on the idea of Kevin making a surprise comeback beneath the article.

As he put it: “Today I saw Kevin and Katy! The Aldi Christmas food collection is advertised in a pamphlet. Ebanana Scrooge is nowhere to be found “..

“He’s def returning!” a second wrote, sharing a photo of a banner outside an Aldi store portraying Kevin dressed in a suit. Another customer posted a photo of a carrot character dressed up as ‘The Spirit of Christmas.’

“Give over!” cried a third shopper. Today, I saw him promoted at an Aldi store. It appears that he will be a part of the Scrooge narrative.”

“I assume Ebanana Scrooge has Kevin and co locked up somewere since Ebanana Scrooge’s animosity has grown too big,” another said. I believe there will be a lot of Ebanana Bread baked over the holidays in the hopes that Kevin and his friends will be released before the world’s Ebananas become extinct.”

“That’s sort of strange since when I went in today, the billboards outside still featured Kevin and his family with Ebanana Scrooge as mascots, so he hasn’t gone,” a fifth added.”

