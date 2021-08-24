Despite Taliban warnings, Mitch McConnell urges Biden to ignore the August 31 withdrawal deadline.

Despite Taliban warnings that the United States must leave Afghanistan by August 31, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is urging President Joe Biden to ignore the deadline.

On Tuesday, McConnell, the Senate’s top Republican, asked Biden to extend the evacuation efforts beyond the end of the month, describing the situation as “a lot worse than Saigon in 1975.”

“The president must disregard the August 31 deadline…

Extend the deadline, get outside the perimeter, and ensure that every single American who wants to leave can do so with our help and the help of our Afghan allies,” McConnell said in a Fox News interview.

“The Taliban should not be permitted to dictate how long we must stay in order to evacuate our people. He went on to say, “That’s our decision, not theirs.”

McConnell’s comments add to mounting pressure on Biden to extend US troop presence in Afghanistan, despite the fact that doing so could exacerbate tensions with the Taliban.

Officials from the Pentagon have stated that the deadline could be extended beyond September, but that this would necessitate further talks with the Taliban.

The Taliban, on the other hand, have stated that they have not been notified of an extension and that they will not grant one to the United States.

Last week, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sky News, “If they extend it, that implies they’re continuing occupation.” “It will cause us to distrust one other. If they intend to keep the occupation going, there will be a backlash.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.