Despite Taliban promises of tolerance, Afghan female city workers are being told to stay at home.

Despite the Taliban’s promises to respect and preserve women’s rights, the interim mayor of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, Hamdullah Namony, announced on Sunday that female city workers are being told to stay at home.

According to the Associated Press, Namony claims that some women in city government will remain their jobs because they can’t be replaced by men, such as those in the design and engineering departments and attendants of women’s public facilities.

“There are some areas where men are unable to perform, and we must rely on our female personnel to carry out their responsibilities; there is no other option,” Namony remarked during his first press conference since taking office.

Before the Taliban took control the country last month, women made up less than one-third of the 3,000 city employees, according to Namony. These female city employees worked in a variety of departments.

According to Reuters, the Taliban replaced the Women’s Affairs Ministry on Friday with the Ministries of Prayer and Guidance, as well as the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

The Taliban’s view of Islamic values and law will be enforced by the new ministry.

According to the Associated Press, a dozen women demonstrated briefly outside the ministry on Sunday, pushing for inclusion in public life in response to the Taliban’s new guidelines. “A society in which women are not participating is (sic) a dead civilization,” said one sign.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, they have been restricting women’s and girls’ rights and freedoms, with some of the new laws mirroring those in place when the Taliban were in power between 1996 and 2001. Women and girls were barred from school and employment during the time.

The Taliban’s education minister stated in a statement on Friday that all male teachers and pupils in grades six through twelve will return to class without regard for female students. Girls are currently permitted to continue their education through the sixth grade.

Teen girls were not permitted to return to school after the minister’s declaration, according to The Wall Street Journal. According to the report, the Taliban are planning to examine female adolescent education.

The Taliban said on September 12 that women can continue to pursue higher education at colleges, but that they must.