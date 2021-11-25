Despite Suicide Confirmation, Brian Laundrie is still alive, according to Dog The Bounty Hunter.

Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to an autopsy report, but Dog the Bounty Hunter has intimated that the fugitive may still be alive.

Duane Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter on reality television, was assisting in the search for Gabby Petito’s fiance.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been advised that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and that the manner of death was suicide,” said Steven Bertolino, Laundrie’s family attorney.

Chapman, on the other hand, raised doubts on Fox News on Tuesday night.

According to the US Sun, Chapman added, “If he’s alive, he’ll be arrested…but right now it appears like he committed suicide, and that’s a tragedy for both families.”

However, Chapman admitted that “professionals looked at [the remains]” and that he “only follows live people, not dead people.”

Twitter users reacted to Chapman’s assertion that Laundrie might still be alive after he made the remarks.

“Even when Brian Laundrie’s autopsy results came back that he’shot himself in the head,'” one user noted, “Dog the Bounty Hunter was suggesting he may still be alive and Fox News terminated the feed.” Another person stated: “The Feds don’t convince Dog the bounty hunter. Guy is still alive and well.” After weeks of searching for his whereabouts, Laundrie’s bones were discovered at a Florida preserve a month after he committed suicide. The autopsy at the time was inconclusive, so it was submitted to an anthropological for further analysis.

Petito’s bones were discovered in a national forest in Wyoming, and Laundrie, 23, was reported missing. Petito’s death was deemed a manual strangulation homicide, and Laundrie was identified as a person of interest in her abduction. He had not, however, been charged in the case.

Petito’s family came down for an interview with Dr. Oz recently, and her mother, Nichole Schmidt, revealed that she didn’t notice any obvious “red lights” when their daughter was dating Laundrie.