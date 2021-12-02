Despite Sotomayor’s warning, polls show that the Supreme Court can easily survive the repeal of Roe v. Wade.

Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor of the Supreme Court gave a stern warning on Wednesday about what would happen if the justices repealed the Roe v. Wade abortion law precedent set nearly 50 years ago.

The Obama appointee challenged whether the court could “survive the smell” of overturning the 1973 ruling during oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

However, polling shows that many Americans do not consider abortion to be one of the country’s key problems, and just a tiny number feel abortion should be permitted throughout the second trimester.

Sotomayor stated on Wednesday about the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned: “Will our institution withstand the smell of public opinion that the Constitution and its reading are merely political acts as a result of this? It’s not possible, in my opinion.” Sotomayor was interrogating Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart, who has a long history of challenging abortion restrictions before the Supreme Court.

However, it is unclear if the nine justices’ decision to reexamine Roe will have a significant impact on the public’s perception of the court.

Americans consistently want the Supreme Court to uphold Roe, with Gallup indicating in June that 58 percent of people do not want the decision overturned, compared to 32 percent who do. However, polling has revealed that the majority of Americans support various abortion limits.

Restrictions’ Support

According to a 2019 poll performed by NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist, 77 percent of Americans do not want the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. However, 61 percent of respondents supported restrictions: 23 percent said abortion should only be allowed in the first trimester; 29 percent said it should only be allowed in situations of rape, incest, or a threat to the woman’s life; and 9 percent said it should only be done to save the woman’s life.

According to these findings, the majority of Americans believe that the stage of pregnancy is a major factor in abortion decisions.

It’s also worth noting that overturning Roe would not make abortion illegal on a federal level; that decision would be left to individual states. Eighteen states and the District of Columbia already have laws prohibiting abortion, whereas 13 states and the District of Columbia have laws protecting abortion rights.

