Despite serious misbehavior, a cop convicted of murdering a football player kept his job.

Before killing Dalian Atkinson, the police officer convicted of manslaughter was found guilty of gross misconduct after failing to mention two cautions on his application to join the force.

After being found to have broken essential standards for honesty and integrity in 2011, Benjamin Monk continued his job with West Mercia Police, according to Birmingham Crown Court.

Two cautions handed to Monk in 1997 and 1999 – for theft from a shop during a summer holiday work and being discovered intoxicated – were not reported on his application papers in 2001, according to a judge who will sentence him.

Monk was acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter last week after a trial heard that he tasered Mr Atkinson to the ground for 33 seconds and then kicked him twice in the head when he was on the ground.

In August 2016, the officer, who disputed both charges, said he could only recall kicking Mr Atkinson in the shoulder outside the former Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday, and Ipswich Town player’s childhood home in Meadow Close, Telford, Shropshire.

“Mr Monk was cautioned for theft from a shop as an employee – he was employed at Woolworths at the time in 1997,” prosecutor Alexandra Healy QC said in court on Monday.

“Another caution was issued in 1999 for being discovered drunk.”

The warnings were not recorded on a computer system, according to the court, because of regulations in place at the time for dealing with wasted cautions.

“When he sought to join the police in 2001, he did not reveal the existence of those cautions,” Ms Healy said before Monk was remanded in custody and punishment was deferred until Tuesday.