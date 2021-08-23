Despite scathing criticism, White House officials tout the ‘successful drawdown’ of the embassy in Afghanistan.

Despite significant criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of the evacuation, Vice President Kamala Harris described the drawdown of US Embassy workers in Kabul as a success on Monday.

Her remarks come only a week after national security advisor Jake Sullivan praised the “successful drawdown.”

Harris made his comments regarding Afghanistan during a news conference with Singapore’s prime leader, Lee Hsien Loong, on Monday. “We’ve seen a good drawdown of the embassy,” Harris said, adding, “I think there’ll be plenty of time to examine what’s happened and what’s taken place in the context of the exit from Afghanistan.”

“But right now, our sole attention is on evacuating American citizens, Afghans who cooperated with us, and Afghans who are vulnerable, especially women and children,” she continued.

Harris is in Singapore on her second overseas trip since becoming vice president, and she will visit Vietnam later. She declared that the US and Singapore will collaborate on climate change and cybersecurity during Monday’s press conference, but reporters focused their queries on Afghanistan.

Lee expressed his support for the withdrawal of military personnel from Afghanistan by the Biden administration. “For the past 20 years, the US intervention has prevented terrorist groups from using Afghanistan as a safe haven,” he stated. “Singapore is grateful for this.”

Harris reiterated Sullivan’s statements about the embassy in Kabul during his interview on the Today show on August 16.

“What the president kept emphasizing over and over again was that Kabul would not fall,” Sullivan stated following a dramatic weekend that saw the Taliban seize control of Afghanistan’s capital. And it wasn’t a foregone conclusion. There was the ability to resist and rise up. That capability did not materialize.”

“Now, the president has planned for every potential possibility, including this one,” he continued. Because the president [positioned]those forces, thousands of them in the Gulf, so they could be deployed in quickly in the event of a swift collapse, there are U.S. soldiers at the airport, effecting a successful drawdown of our embassy and securing the airport to be able to get other people out.”

Sullivan’s depiction of the situation was quickly mocked. This is a condensed version of the information.