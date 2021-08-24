Despite Ron DeSantis’ ban, 60% of Floridians support school mask mandates, according to a poll.

As the court battle over Governor Ron DeSantis’ prohibition on mask mandates continues, a new poll finds that 60% of Floridians support compulsory mask wear in schools.

According to a Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday, 60 percent of Floridians favor requiring kids, instructors, and staff to wear masks.

The poll indicated considerable partisan disparities on the subject, with 98 percent of Democrats in favor and only one percent against to school mask mandates. Mask mandates are opposed by 72 percent of Republicans polled, while they are supported by 24 percent. According to the study, independents support them by a margin of 63 to 32 percent.

When asked whether schools or parents should decide whether or not students should wear masks, several responses disagreed. In a separate poll, 54 percent said schools should have the authority to enforce masks, while 44 percent said parents should determine whether their children wear masks.

69 percent of respondents disagreed with DeSantis’ threat to withdraw salary from school administrators who demand mask-wearing, while 25 percent backed the policy.

DeSantis is viewed negatively by 46 percent of voters, while 41 percent believe he is helping to prevent the virus’ spread.

The majority of Floridians (74%) reported they had gotten or planned to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Nineteen percent stated that they will not be getting the vaccine. The vaccination, according to 68 percent of those surveyed, would be more harmful to their health than contracting the virus.

Due to DeSantis’ executive order prohibiting school districts from requiring masks, mask mandates in schools have become a high-profile political issue in Florida. Some school districts have violated the governor’s restriction, including those in Miami-Dade, Leon, and Sarasota counties.

This website earlier reported that a case filed by parents opposing the injunction went to court on Monday for a three-day hearing.

Many Floridians have expressed dissatisfaction with DeSantis’ executive order in the aftermath. More than 81,000 individuals have signed a petition to recall the governor as of Tuesday. Some polls have also suggested that there could be political repercussions.

Both of DeSantis’ Democratic competitors, U.S. Representative Charlie Crist and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, have a lead over him, according to a new Political Matrix/The Listener Group poll.

However, Future Majority conducted a poll. This is a condensed version of the information.