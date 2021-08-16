Despite reservations, a late-night dessert business will open.

Despite the misgivings of a local councillor, a new dessert shop in Dingle will be permitted to open late at night.

Elite Treatz, which opened on Cockburn Street a week ago and sells cakes and other sweets, had appealed to Liverpool City Council to stay open until midnight and provide a delivery service until 2 a.m.

Owners Shahin and Jahnaya Teji highlighted that they were part of the local community, with Mrs Teji having grown up there, and that five neighbors had written in support of their application during a licensing hearing on Monday (August 16).

Four neighbors and two municipal councillors, on the other hand, had raised concerns about anti-social behavior and delivery noise.

The committee heard at Monday’s meeting that the police had no issues to Elite Treatz opening later, but Cllr Steve Munby expressed worries about “historical” instances.

He cited issues outside a pizza parlor on Mill Street around the corner that had been allowed to stay open past 11 p.m. for a limited time.

“It has gotten better,” he remarked. It’s more of a youth migration issue, and I don’t want to be in a place where they might congregate.”

Cllr Munby also mentioned an arson attack that resulted in the fire of a neighboring playground.

However, Ian Rushton, the Tejis’ representative, said that none of the occurrences mentioned by Cllr Munby were relevant because they occurred before Elite Treatz started – in some cases several years ago.

“We haven’t heard any evidence today of any specific instances or concerns with this firm starting,” Mr Rushton added.

“This shop is definitely doing everything in its power to meet the license requirements.”

“They’re not your conventional type of appealing proposal to young kids – for lack of a better term, the scallies,” he continued. They’re not typically linked with dessert establishments.”

Mr Teji also informed the committee that once the shop closed to walk-in customers, delivery vehicles would make as little noise as possible while coming and exiting.