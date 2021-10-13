Despite requesting leniency, two men who were present at the Capitol riot were sentenced to 45 days in prison.

Despite begging for clemency and prosecutors’ recommendations for a shorter term, two individuals who were present at the US Capitol riots were sentenced to 45 days in prison on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Outside the Capitol, Robert Bauer of Cave City, Kentucky, and his relative Edward Hemenway of Winchester, Virginia, joined the ruckus and posed for photos on top of a military-style government vehicle. Both asked for mercy from the judge and consented to a minor offense.

Bauer, who had been inside the Capitol with his cousin for 17 minutes, remarked, “There are really no words to explain how completely wrong I was that day.”

Prosecutors had sought a 30-day sentence, but U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan sentenced them to 45 days in prison for turning their protest into a “violent occupation of the United States Capitol” while the country was “attempting the peaceful transfer of power — something that has never been interrupted in this country’s history.”

“The Capitol belongs to no one group or political party,” Chutkan explained. “That house belongs to the people of the United States, and that group was there to take it away from the people of the United States on that day.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

A federal judge held the District of Columbia’s correctional director and jail warden in contempt of court Wednesday in a separate case involving a January 6 Capitol riot defendant, and urged the Justice Department to examine whether detainees’ civil rights are being violated.

The jail officials were summoned by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth as part of the criminal case of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who was involved in the January 6 attack. Prosecutors said he flew to Washington and coordinated with the Proud Boys before to the siege, and he was accused of hitting police officers with a pepper spray gel.

“It’s obvious to me that the defendant’s civil rights were violated by the D.C. Department of Corrections,” Lamberth stated. “I’m not sure if it’s because he’s a defendant on January 6 or not.” Quincy Booth, the head of the city’s Department of Corrections, and Wanda Patten, the warden of the D.C. Jail, were both ordered by the judge to resign. This is a condensed version of the information.