Despite Republican Senators recommending mouthwash to combat COVID-19, Listerine is unable to kill the virus.

Following the longtime senator’s appearance on a Wisconsin tele-town hall on Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson, the parent company of Listerine, issued a statement, claiming that mouthwash was a “proven” cure for the coronavirus.

Listerine “is not meant to prevent or treat COVID-19 and should be used only as directed on the product label,” Johnson & Johnson later told Vice News.

“We are aware of many ongoing, independent clinical trials evaluating Listerine in COVID-19 patients.”

“However, the current available data is insufficient to support a conclusion that the use of LISTERINE mouthwash is effective against the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” Johnson & Johnson added.

“We will continue to be active participants in the scientific discussion on this and any other topic connected to our products,” said the company.

The company’s response follows the revelation of an audio recording of Johnson in which he gave false information concerning COVID-19 treatment.

In the recording, Johnson says, “Standard gargle, mouthwash, has been proven to eradicate the coronavirus.” “If you receive it, you might be able to slow down viral reproduction.” Why don’t you give everything a shot?” “It absolutely boggles my mind that the NIH continues to encourage folks, ‘Do nothing, maybe take Tylenol,'” Johnson continued. Following a barrage of criticism, Johnson defended his comments by tweeting a research from the National Institutes of Health. The article, however, was about antiviral mouthwash, not “normal gargle.”