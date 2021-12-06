Despite Republican objections, a defense bill would require women to register for the draft.

Women would be required to volunteer for the military draft under a draft of the Defense Authorization Bill now being debated by Congress. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri and a number of other Republicans in Congress, on the other hand, are opposed to the bill.

The National Defense Authorization Act of 2022 would include a provision to “modernize the Selective Service System” by requiring women between the ages of 18 and 25 to sign up for the draft.

According to a synopsis of the bill from the House Armed Service Committee, the bill will “help the Department of Defense’s mobilization demands by adding women if the all-volunteer model is no longer able to recruit enough people during a time of national crisis.”

Since the 20-year Vietnam War, which lasted from 1964 to 1973, the United States has not had a mandatory military draft. Regardless, the United States retains the system.

Hawley filed an amendment on October 29 to prevent the change.

“Forcing our daughters, mothers, wives, and sisters to fight our wars is unacceptable,” Hawley said in a statement on November 1. “At every stage in our nation’s history, [women]have played a critical part in safeguarding America. However, opting for military duty is not the same as being compelled to do so, and no woman should be forced to serve.” Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, and Roger Marshall of Kansas were among the five Republican senators that signed on to Hawley’s proposal.

Other Republicans, such as Florida Representative Michael Waltz and Iowa Representative Joni Ernst, are in favor of allowing women to participate in the draft.

“Simply put, the Selective Service System as it is currently written is unlawful and discriminates based on sex,” Democratic Hawaii Representative Chrissy Houlahan said.

The White House has also expressed support for the bill, stating that it “further ensures a fair and reasonable military selection system.”

The House Armed Services Committee convened an 11-member subcommittee in March 2020 to support the inclusion of women in the draft.

“This is a necessary and fair move,” according to the study, “making it possible to draw on the talent of a united Nation in a moment of national emergency.”

