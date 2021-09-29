Despite reports that fuel shortages are easing, the UK is deploying army drivers to deliver fuel.

According to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, the UK government dispatched army drivers with petrol tankers on Wednesday to help transport gasoline to shops who have run out due to widespread shortages. The deployment comes as the petroleum business announced that shortages were reducing in a statement.

According to the Associated Press, Britain’s gasoline scarcity is due to a dearth of truck drivers who can transport gas to gas stations across the country. In the coming days, military drivers will begin transporting the government’s reserve tanker fleet to make supplies, according to Kwarteng.

“It can take a few days to send troops on the ground in some cases. That is what we have decided to undertake. “I believe you will see some soldiers driving tankers in the next few days,” Kwarteng told reporters.

Starting Wednesday, civilian drivers will take over some of the government tankers to provide “additional logistical capacity to the petroleum industry,” according to Kwarteng.

Many gas stations around the United Kingdom have closed due to a lack of fuel in the last five days, a problem compounded by panic buying by some motorists. Long lineups of cars developed at still-open gas pumps, obstructing roadways and increasing traffic congestion. Some drivers have had to wait for hours to get a refill.

According to Gordon Balmer, executive director of the Petrol Retailers Association, which represents the bulk of petrol stations in the United Kingdom, only 27% of members were out of gas on Wednesday.

Shell UK, BP, and other gasoline providers said they were “confident that the situation will stabilize further in the coming days” in a joint statement.

The companies expressed their gratitude for the reserve tankers’ deployment and stated that they were working closely with the government to ensure that regular deliveries to gas stations were maintained. They emphasized that the problem is a lack of truck drivers, and that “there has always been sufficient of fuel at our refineries and terminals.”

Despite the upbeat prognosis, a taxi drivers’ union reported that nearly a quarter of its members were unable to work on Tuesday, and there appeared to be few immediate indicators that the situation would improve.

