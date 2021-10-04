Despite reports of a California spill on Friday, the company did not shut down the oil pipeline until Saturday.

Some neighbors, business owners, and environmentalists are questioning whether officials responded appropriately to a suspected breach in an underwater pipeline after one of the greatest oil spills in recent California history.

The incident contaminated the sands of Huntington Beach, which could close the beach for a week or longer. On Sunday, emergency crews placed booms on the ocean’s surface to try to contain the oil as divers investigated the cause and location of the leak.

Residents and workers in the neighborhood said they first detected the spill and a strong petroleum odor on Friday, but the Coast Guard did not confirm the presence of an oil slick until Saturday afternoon. Furthermore, Amplify Energy Corp., the pipeline operator suspected of causing the leak, did not shut down its operations until Saturday evening.

On Sunday, divers used booms on the ocean’s surface to try to contain the oil while they looked for the source of the leak. On land, there was a scramble to find creatures that had been affected by the oil spill and to prevent the spill from affecting any more vulnerable wetlands.

“People were emailing, and the neighbors were asking, ‘Do you smell that?’” said Rick Torgerson, owner of Blue Star Yacht Charter, on Friday evening. Boats were returning to the marina with their hulls smeared with oil by Saturday morning, he said.

Garry Brown, president of the environmental group Orange County Coastkeeper, bemoaned the Coast Guard’s and local officials’ early lack of collaboration in dealing with the increasing oil slick.

“By the time it gets to the beach, it’s already done a lot of damage. Our frustration is that it could have been avoided if there had been a speedy response,” said Huntington Beach resident Brown.

A total of 126,000 gallons of heavy oil poured into the water, some of which washed up on the Orange County beaches. Huntington Beach’s city and state beaches were closed, while Laguna Beach, just to the south, claimed its beaches were also closed late Sunday.

Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said the community's beaches, dubbed "Surf City," might be closed for weeks or months. The oil generated a kilometer-wide slick.