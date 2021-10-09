Despite public claims to the contrary, Donald Trump’s DC hotel lost almost $70 million.

According to data provided by the House Oversight Committee, former President Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C. hotel lost over $70 million during his presidency, despite his camp maintaining the firm was successful.

According to papers obtained by the General Services Administration, while the hotel sustained losses and required $27 million from one of Trump’s holding businesses, DJT Holdings, Trump reported that the property gave him $150 million in revenue.

$24 million of that was not refunded, according to the committee, and instead went for capital contributions.

The hotel also established an arrangement with Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, a part of German-owned Deutsche Bank AG, that supplied the maximum amount of funding at $170 million, according to the newspaper. According to the article, the business had withdrawn roughly $168 million from the loan by 2018. While the Trump Hotel was due to begin making loan payments in 2018, the terms of the agreement were changed to allow the Trump Hotel to postpone such payments for six years.

Members of Congress who have been chasing information on foreign payments to Trump enterprises for years were particularly interested in the contents of this agreement.

No one in a position of power can accept gifts from foreign governments without the agreement of Congress, according to the Constitution’s emoluments clause, an anti-corruption regulation crafted by the nation’s founders. Democrats contend that the loan might be covered by this law, and that Trump would have broken it.

“While in office, President Trump obtained preferential treatment from a foreign bank potentially worth millions,” the Oversight Committee stated in a statement. “Without the deferment, the hotel would have had to pay Deutsche Bank tens of millions of dollars more at a time when it was already losing money. While President, Mr. Trump did not make this huge profit from a foreign bank public.” This is the first time that Congress has looked into and released information on Trump’s finances. As part of the criminal probe into his businesses, the Manhattan district attorney and the New York attorney general investigated his finances. That information, however, has not been made public.

